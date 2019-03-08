|
|
Lawrence F. “Larry” Patterson passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 80. Larry was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to the Briarcliffe section of Darby Township where he resided for the last 50 years. He is retired from the Boeing Company after 39 years as a Finance, Business and Planning Analyst. Over the years he’s held many positions including; Elected Commissioner in the Township of Darby for the past 42 years; President of the Darby Township Board of Commissioners for 37 years; Past President of the State Association of Township Commissioners; President of the Eastern Association Township Commissioners; Member of the Board of Directors for Delcora; He was also a member of the Briarcliffe Athletic Association; Member of the Briarcliffe Golden Agers Association; Social Member of the Briarcliffe American Legion Post; and Briarcliffe Fire Company. Larry was also the recipient of various local awards, one being the Chapel of Four Chaplains Award. He was predeceased by his loving wife Anne Marie Patterson and his sister, Eileen Brandley. Larry is survived by his four children, Joanne (Chris) Cahall, Michele (Dave) Schreiber, Larry (Margaret) Patterson and Brian (Lisa) Patterson; he is also survived by 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his sister Maryanne Toner and brother, Joseph Patterson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, March 10, 5:30-8 PM and Monday, March 11, after 9 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, PA 19070. His Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10 AM. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made the , by visiting www.lung.org and click the Donate tab.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019