Lawrence V. Clark “Larry” age 61 of Glenolden passed away suddenly at home on April 9, 2019. Born and raised in Aldan, Larry graduated from Lansdowne-Aldan High School in 1975 where he also attended Marple Vo-tech for printing design. Larry worked as a Corporate Account Executive at Professional Duplicating in Media and formerly at Minute Man Press in Springfield, as well as various other local printing companies. A talented guitar player, he enjoyed playing for his family and friends whenever he had the chance. Larry was a member of the Polish American Club in Clifton Heights and the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his friends at the campground. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Dolores Clark; sisters Peggy Clark and Elizabeth Lorentson, and brother Joseph Clark III. Survivors: Loving brother of Julie (Kevin) Regan, Patty Weiss, Kathy (Ken) Strain, and Greg (Kristina) Clark; brother-in-law of Jim Lorentson and sister-in-law Patty Clark; dear lifelong friend of Richard and Stacey Cice, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral Mass: 10am Tues. at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086 Viewing: 7-9pm Monday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA 19036 and Tuesday 9-10am at the church Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a local charity that Larry was proud to support, the Lynski Benefit Fund. Checks can be mailed to Lynski Benefit Fund, c/o Tina Hamilton, 4715 Woodland Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Online Condolence: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 13, 2019