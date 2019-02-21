Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Leah Evans, age 27, of Brookhaven, PA, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home. Leah loved her family especially her cousins. She had a special place in her heart for her nephew, Jayden. Leah also loved animals. Granddaughter of the late Barbara Ciliberto, Charles Evans and Glenn O’Brien. Survivors: Parents: Richard and Gail O’Brien Evans, Sister: Jacqueline Evans, Brother: Jacob Evans, Grandmother: Jean O’Brien. Also survived by Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Visitation: Wednesday, February 27th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 27th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019
