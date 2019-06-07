|
|
Lee R. Harper, Ph.D, 91, of White Horse Village, Edgmont, Pennsylvania, former long-time resident of Middletown Township, passed away June 2, 2019. Born May 3, 1928, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Lee was the son of Daniel R. Harper and Dorothy G. (Fassnacht) Harper. After receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees in chemistry from Haverford College and Cornell University, respectively, he spent his entire working career with the Fabrics & Finishes Department of DuPont as a research chemist at the Experimental Station in Wilmington and DuPont’s facility in Grays Ferry, Philadelphia. Lee vigorously and enthusiastically pursued a number of hobbies, notably the breeding of tropical fish, woodworking, gardening and fishing. His wife (Pamela G. Harper) and brother (Robert Harper) predeceased him, but he is survived by his five children, Lynn, Stephen (Cheryl), Nancy, David, Rebecca (Michael); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. Donations in Lee’s name can be made to Tyler Arboretum. A public Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on June 14, 2019 in the Club House auditorium at White Horse Village, 535 Gradyville Road, Edgmont, Pennsylvania. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019