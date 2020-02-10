|
Lena Renzo (nee Tete) was born on August 12, 1921 to Frank and Mary Tete in Florence, NJ. Mrs. Renzo attended Bordentown New Jersey HS. During WWII, Lena worked in airplane production for General Motors in Trenton, NJ. She was also a USO entertainer for the troops at Fort Dix, NJ, and assisted in the sale of war bonds. In 1946, Lena met and married the love of her life Anthony (Tony) Renzo and the couple settled in Chester, PA. Together they raised two daughters. Lena and Tony were married for 41 years until his death in 1987. Lena was employed by Ship and Shore in Upland, PA, until the plant was destroyed in 1972 by Hurricane Agnes. Mrs. Renzo is survived by her two daughters Rosemary Leskovics (Gregory J.) of Brookhaven, PA, and Donna Sciglitano of New Castle, DE; a brother Joseph “Joe T” Tete of Brigantine, NJ; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lena was a parishioner of Saint Roberts Church in Chester, PA, and Our Lady of Charity, Brookhaven, PA. Mrs. Renzo was a resident of Fair Acres Geriatric Center since June 2014, prior to that she lived 18 years with her daughter, Rosemary Leskovics, in Brookhaven, PA. Mrs. Renzo enjoyed trips to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ and spending time meeting with her friends at the Pathmark. Lena had a caring and outgoing personality that endeared her to all that knew her. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and residents of Fair Acres, who took such loving care of Lena. Funeral mass Saturday 10:30am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA. Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:30am at the church. Burial of cremains to follow at Chester Rural Cemetery. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020