Leo F. King Jr. passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a longtime resident of Woodlyn. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Dinsmore). Devoted father of Kathleen M. King, Theresa A. King, Leo F. III (Mary Jane) & the late John F. (Frances) King. Dear brother of Kathleen Dinsmore. Also survived by his three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Monday after 9:30am in the church of Our Lady of Peace, Milmont Park followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park PA 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019