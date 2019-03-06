Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace
208 Milmont Ave.
Milmont Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace
208 Milmont Ave.
Milmont Park, PA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo F. King Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leo F. King Jr. Obituary
Leo F. King Jr. passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a longtime resident of Woodlyn. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Dinsmore). Devoted father of Kathleen M. King, Theresa A. King, Leo F. III (Mary Jane) & the late John F. (Frances) King. Dear brother of Kathleen Dinsmore. Also survived by his three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Monday after 9:30am in the church of Our Lady of Peace, Milmont Park followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park PA 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now