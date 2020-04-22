|
Leon Chernoff, age 91 of Rose Valley, PA, passed away on April 20th, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Chester, PA, he graduated from Chester High School, class of 1947. Leon has resided in Rose Valley for 31 years, previously residing in Chester, PA. A self employed contractor, Leon invested and repaired houses for resale. In addition, he also obtained his Real Estate License and worked with Joe Zommick Real Estate. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing as well as spending his weekends in Maryland and his winters in Florida with his wife. Leon was a veteran, serving in the Army National Guard for 10 years. Leon is predeceased by his parents, Nathan and Rose Silverman Chernoff. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Thelma Powell Chernoff, brother; David (Dorothy) Chernoff, niece; Linda Chernoff, sister in law; Barbara Powell, brothers in law; Edward Powell, and James Powell as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Livestreamed Graveside Services will be held on April 27, 2020, Monday, 2:00PM at (private) Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. However due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, family & friends may attend via LIVESTREAM by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com) or connect via Facebook (search Pagano Funeral Home). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2020