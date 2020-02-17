Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Leon E. Arnold, age 87, of Aston, PA, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Leon graduated from Dickinson College and Villanova University. He was a Mathematics Professor with Delaware County Community College, retiring in 2013. Leon was a devoted longtime parishioner of the Church of St. Joseph. He enjoyed watching and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees Baseball and Villanova Basketball. Leon was a cat lover and cherished taking care of Matilda, Elizabeth, Isabel and Carlos. Husband of the late Elizabeth A. Woolley Arnold. Survivors: Children: James W. (Lauralee) Arnold, Betsy Arnold Montalvo (the late Mario), Anne (Anthony) Asmann, Thomas (Lynda) Arnold and Stephen Arnold; Grandchildren: Lauren, Christopher, Daniel, Mario (Amanda), Suzanne (Philip), Rebecca, Lynnie (Khalil), Amanda (CJ), Thomas, Danielle, Stephen Jr., Nicholas, Julian and Jon; 4 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, February 22nd from 9:00-9:45AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00AM at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of St. Joseph at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020
