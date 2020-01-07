Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Leon DiMedio
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Cornelius Church
160 Ridge Road
Chadds Ford, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
160 Ridge Road
Chadds Ford, IL
Leon J. DiMedio Obituary
Leon J. DiMedio passed away peacefully at his home on January 4, 2020. He turned 92 on December 28, 2019. Leon was the son of John & Rose DiMedio and brother to Rosalie A. Lovell (DiMedio), brother in law, Ed Lovell and the late Rita DiSabatino & Marie DelGrande. Leon owned and operated Enterprise Printing for over 40 years. Leon was a veteran of World War II where he served in the U. S. Army. Leon was married to Marie for 49 years living in Chadds Ford and Fenwick Island before settling in North Wilmington. Leon is survived by many nieces and nephews along with many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his eldest nephew, Mark J. DiSabatino. Leon’s family would like to send special thanks to the aides of Griswold for all the kindness, support and laughter given to Leon the past 4 years. Visitation will be held at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Road Chadds Ford, PA from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 with a mass of Christian burial immediately following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Capuchin Poor Clares, 816 Jefferson Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, Online Condolences Rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020
