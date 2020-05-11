Leon J. Santoleri, age 89 yrs., passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia and had a 26 year career in the Army Signal Corps serving at U.S. military stations worldwide. He was awarded the Combat Bronze Star, with other awards and honors, and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He is survived by his wife Annamarie; daughter Angelika and son Ray. Funeral Services will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.