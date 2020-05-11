Leon J. Santoleri, age 89 yrs., passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia and had a 26 year career in the Army Signal Corps serving at U.S. military stations worldwide. He was awarded the Combat Bronze Star, with other awards and honors, and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He is survived by his wife Annamarie; daughter Angelika and son Ray. Funeral Services will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.