|
|
Leon Pashko, age 94 of Darby passed peacefully March 29, 2019. Leon was born and raised in Phila. He was the son of the late Pandelis and Rista “Christina” Dimitri Pashko. Mr. Pashko was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during WWII with the 701st Tank Battalion in England, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Austria. He worked as a truck driver for American Forest Products Co. and Owens Corning Fiberglass. Mr. Pashko was a Darby resident for 66 years, where he was an instrumental part of the Darby Little League. He served as president for over 20 years. He also wrote the sports update columns for the Suburban Weekly local paper for the Darby Little League and the Delco Men’s Softball League. Mr. Pashko played softball well into his 50s. Known as a man generous with his time, he was very nurturing towards his family and always ready with a helping hand when someone was in need. He was an avid reader and book collector, and he enjoyed dancing with his beautiful wife. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha “Marty” Pashko who died December 24, 2017, and his 4 sisters Joyce, Dot, Jenny and Cynthia. Leon is survived by his children, Donna Pashko, Darlene (Lou) Inglese, Peter (Donna Rae) Pashko. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Carl (Jennifer), Adam, Christopher, Matthew, Jenna, Michael and sister Letty Calla as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby. A Viewing will be held from 10:30am to 12pm and Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Fernwood Cemetery. Condolences and online obituary: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019