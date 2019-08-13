Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Leona Dougherty Obituary
Leona Dougherty, 83 of Upper Chichester, PA passed away on August 9, 2019. She has resided the past 6 years at Lutheran Knolls and previously in Boothwyn, PA since 1959. She was an honorary member of the Boothwyn Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Dougherty who passed in 1999; a daughter, Linda Lee Tracey and 4 siblings, James, Edward, Norman & Margaret Lincoln. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Steve) Adamek; a son, William (Alison) Dougherty; 6 grandchildren and a sister, Jean Larsen. A visitation will be held on Friday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Please visit www.paganofuneralhome.com to view the full obituary.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019
