|
|
Leonard “Len” “Pops” J. Danesi, Sr. of Clifton Heights, husband of late Concettina “Jean” Danesi (nee Orsini) died peacefully at his home Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Drexel Hill surrounded by his family. He was 92 years of age. Pops was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was a beloved fixture in his Clifton Heights neighborhood for over 60 years. He was an Army veteran for his time in service during WWII and a life member of the Darby Fire Company #1. Pops enjoyed spending his time completing puzzles, going to the casino, and taking care of his cherished dog Pennie. Predeceased by wife Jean, his son Leonard Jr., Mother Philomena, Father Domenic. Survivors: Daughter Debra Archer (Bert Sr.), Brother Adam, Sister Eva Boswell, Grandchildren Dustin, Shauna, and Bert Jr., Great-grandson Shane, Great-granddaughter Remi. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9:30am, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Burmont Rd. and Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 2, 2020