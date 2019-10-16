Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Leonard J. King Sr. Obituary
Leonard J. King, Sr., 91 of Aldan, PA, died Monday October 14, 2019 in his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin J. and the late Bertha (Healy) King. He served during the Korean war in the United States Army. He owned the former tavern the Wishing Well in Darby. He was kind hearted and very generous man to his family and community. Predeceased by his wife Dolores Carpenter King and 16 siblings. Survived by his son Leonard J. King, Jr.; his sister Irene Hillias and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday October 21 from 9:15-10:15 AM at Saint Joseph’s Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA followed by his funeral mass at 10:30am. Interment will be in Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 17, 2019
