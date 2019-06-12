Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Leonard J. Miniszak, age 85, of Kennett Square, PA, died June 8, 2019. He was born and raised in Chester, PA., and graduated from Chester High School. He was the son of the late Walter and Wanda (nee Sulecki) Miniszak; brother to the late Walter, Joseph, and Theresa Miniszak, and step-son to the late Sadie Lucas Miniszak. Survivors: His sister: Irene Zavawski; cousins: Tracy Ciampaglia and Marilynn Ciamapaglia, and niece: Donna Miniszak (Richard) Daviduke. Services: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 14, 2019
