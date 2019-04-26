|
|
Leonard Joseph Schlack, age 74, of Aston, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was raised in Media, PA and was a 1962 graduate of Media High School. Leonard graduated with a BS in Business Administration and his MBA from Widener University. Leonard was employed at ESCO in Aston until his retirement in 2003, and part-time with A&F Machine in Delaware. Leonard served his country in US Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 926 in Aston. Leonard enjoyed reading, sports, baseball, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was the son of the late Leonard J. and Emma Fay (Schmerfeld) Schlack. Survivors: Wife of 46 years Linda May Schlack; Children: Bryan Schlack, Brady Schlack (Amy), and Lyneé Schlack; Brother: Donald R. Schlack; his Beloved Grandchildren: Chloe, Abigail, Lauren, and Alexander; and Many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation: Tuesday from 10:00-11:15am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston Funeral Service: Tuesday at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial Donations in Leonard’s can be mailed to Crozer-Keystone Hospice at 200 W. Sproul Rd. Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019