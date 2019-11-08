Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard L. Sanelli Sr.

Leonard L. Sanelli Sr. Obituary
Leonard L. Sanelli Sr., of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at 92. Devoted husband of the late Carolyn Sanelli. Loving father of Angela Donato (Michael), Rita Herington (Jeff), Jeanne Henney (Paul), Leonard Sanelli Jr. (Kristen), Lisa Ferraro (Robert Price), and the late Carol Ann Hill (Loyd). Brother of Angelo Sanelli (Irene) and predeceased by five other siblings. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Leonard was a veteran of the US Army. He proudly served his country during WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday November 10th from 1:00-3:00 PM and Monday November 11th from 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonard’s name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 www.samaritannj.org
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
