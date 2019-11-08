|
Leonard L. Sanelli Sr., of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at 92. Devoted husband of the late Carolyn Sanelli. Loving father of Angela Donato (Michael), Rita Herington (Jeff), Jeanne Henney (Paul), Leonard Sanelli Jr. (Kristen), Lisa Ferraro (Robert Price), and the late Carol Ann Hill (Loyd). Brother of Angelo Sanelli (Irene) and predeceased by five other siblings. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Leonard was a veteran of the US Army. He proudly served his country during WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday November 10th from 1:00-3:00 PM and Monday November 11th from 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonard’s name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 www.samaritannj.org
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 9, 2019