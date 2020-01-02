|
Leonard P. Szmurlo, age 96, of Brookhaven, PA, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was a graduate of Hanover Township High School. Leonard was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII. He was a Machinist Foreman with Sun Oil Company, retiring in 1986. Leonard enjoyed golfing, fishing, swimming and working in the yard. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. Husband of the late Marie Szmurlo; Son of the late Witold and Mary Stosenski Szmurlo; Brother of the late Al, Frank, Edmund, Mary and Claire; Grandfather of the late Susan Whiteman. Survivors: Daughter: Carol Whiteman Granddaughters: Eileen (Mitchell Berger) and Sharon Whiteman Great-Grandson: Patrick Sisters-in-Law: Stacia (Albert) Oroski, Sylvia Richwalder and Dorothy (Leonard) Price Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Saturday, January 4th from 9:00-10:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 4th at 10:30AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020