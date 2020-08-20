Mr. Leroy A. “Roy” Singley, 83, died on August 16, 2020, at Little Flower Manor in Darby, PA. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Singley was a resident of Springfield for 54 years. Roy was a graduate of Springfield High School and West Chester University. He was employed by H. K. Porter, Inc. in Boston, MA, where he worked in sales, retiring in July of 2005. Mr. Singley was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was also a member of the Masonic Hanby Lodge #767 in Springfield. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Katie Singley, 4 sons, Scott, Glenn, John, and Keith Singley, a daughter, Robin Poletajev; 3 granddaughters, Lara, Gianna, and Ciera, and a grandson, Logan. Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com