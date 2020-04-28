|
Leroy L. Richardson, of Upland, PA passed away on April 23rd, 2020 at Wallingford Nursing Home. Leroy was born to the late Harry and Mary Richardson and raised in Upland where he was a graduate of Eddystone High School with the class of 1958. He worked for many years as the laundry manager at the Elwyn Institute in Media, PA. Leroy was a beloved coach in the Upland Athletic Club for many years where he coached both baseball and basketball. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed horse racing. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Richardson; sister, Peggy; brother, Robert; step-children, Jennifer and Thomas Ciancia. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jody Richardson; son, David Richardson; step-sons, Michael and David Ciancia; brothers, James and Harry Richardson; sisters, Elizabeth McClintock, Marie Powers, and Gloria Dolan; 7 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. His funeral services and burial will be private. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020