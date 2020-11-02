Lester Saraga, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 in Wilmington, DE. He was born in Linwood, PA to Vince and Mary Saraga. Les graduated from Brown Vocational High School in Wilmington, DE. Following graduation, he was employed at General Motors for 40 years. Les was a multi-sport athlete. He played on the championship Marcus Hook A.A. football (semi-pro) and basketball teams, and he played fast pitch softball for Fats Bar and the Corner Cafe teams. Les was inducted into the Delaware County (PA) Athletes Hall of Fame in 2002 for softball, the Delaware County Old Timers Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Delaware Legends Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Les is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Karyn Osmundson; sister-in-law, Angelina Saraga; and nieces: Tish Farrell, Debbie Morrison and Liz Sharp. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Edward. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home 302-731-5459