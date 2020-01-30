Home

Liela Small Mosley Clark

Liela Small Mosley Clark Obituary
Liela Small Mosley Clark passed into heavenly peace on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Visitation: Tuesday, February 4th 8 – 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Community Christian Church, 320 Tilghman St., Chester, PA 19013. ALL VIEWING IS PRIOR TO THE SERVICE Service: Tuesday, February 4th 10a.m. at St. Luke’s Community Christian Church, 320 Tilghman St., Chester, PA 19013. Interment: Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA Arrangements: Linda M. Townsend, Funeral Director Delaware County.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 31, 2020
