|
|
Lillian D. Guala, 89, of Upper Darby, PA passed away February 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Vito and Emma (Alasina). Graduate of Bartram High School, University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University. Longtime faculty member of Cheltenham High School where she taught foreign languages. Services and burial private. Contributions to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020