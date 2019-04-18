Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Lillian M. Wahl Henry

1931-2019 Lillian M. Wahl Henry, 87, of Ridley Park died April 15, 2019. Loving wife of John T. “Jack” Henry, Jr.; devoted mother of Linda Warrington (John), John Henry (Cindy), Mark J. Henry (Kathy), Nancy Sworob (Paul) and Stephen Henry (Patty); also, 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Tuesday at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Visitation: 7-9 PM Monday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park and 8:45-9:45 AM Tuesday at church. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the above church, c/o 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019
