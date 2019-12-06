|
Lillian “Lil” M. Nowaczyk, age 104, formerly of Phoenixville and Chester, PA. Passed away on December 4, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Stanley J. Nowaczyk with whom she owned/operated Jimmie’s Café until her retirement in 1980. Lil was most at home in the kitchen, specializing in soups and desserts, always ready to share her recipes. She was a kind and generous soul, often going without to give gifts to others. Lil was born to the late John and Louisa (Wernimont) Russett on a farm in Putnam County, Ohio. At age 16, she became a housekeeper and nanny for a prominent Swarthmore family where she remained until her marriage. In 1998, Lil relocated to Phoenixville where she continued to live independently until 2014. She is survived by her son: Mark Nowaczyk (Andrea Delligatti); grandchildren: Eric Nowaczyk (Nicole) and Melissa Nowaczyk (Matthew Gelles); great-grandchildren: Andrew, Ryan, Benjamin, Hadley Nowaczyk, and Harper Gelles. Relatives and Friends may attend a visitation Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 9:00 - 9:45 AM. St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM. Interment I.H.M. Cemetery. Arr: Kaniefski, Kendus Danjolell
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019