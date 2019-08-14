Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Lillian Reid

Lillian Reid Obituary
Lillian I. Reid age 82 of Media formerly of Folcroft passed away on August 13, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She is predeceased by her husband Howard N. Reid Sr., her parents Edward and Rita Hearn, brothers Pat Hearn and Anthony Hearn. Survivors: Loving mother of Howard (Jennifer) Reid Jr., Bill (Tracy) Reid and Bob (Christine) Reid, cherished grandmother of Shannon, Erin, Dylan, Amanda, Sean, Kaitlyn and Ian, dear sister of Edward (Porfiria) Hearn and MaryAnn (Guy) Arco and Joe (Sharon) Hearn. Funeral Mass: 10:30am, Saturday at St. George Church, Lamont Ave. Glenolden, PA 19036. Viewing: 9-10:15am in the church. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: contribution to St. George Church, 22 E Cooke Ave. Glenolden, PA 19036 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019
