2016 - 2019 Lin’Yah Ariel-Michelle Brooker at the age of 3 years old departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. Lin’Yah was preceded in death by her Grandmother Linda Brooker. She leaves to cherish her memories, parents Montez Brooker of Philadelphia, Pa. and Linda Flowers; brother Sahmej Slydell; sisters Mi’Yanna Slydell, Lin’ Ajah Brooker; Grandparents David Williams, Kim (Flowers)Richardson, Karl (Sabree) Richardson, Tyrone Morris Sr. and Michelle (Ham) Morris. All of Chester, Pa. Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St., Chester, PA. The public may view from 9am-11am at the funeral home. Interment: Private at the family’s request Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] ARR: Raphael M. Hunt Irving, L.F.D./Owner and staff. Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019