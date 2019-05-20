|
Lina “Affie” Affinito, aka Affie Green, a resident of Brookhaven since 1979, died on May 15, 2019, in her Brookhaven home. Lina was born in 1930 and grew up in The Bronx, NY, the daughter of Italian immigrants Giuseppe and Helena (Iasiello) Affinito. After graduating from Evander Childs High School, Lina worked as a secretary-translator for Packard Motors Export Corp. Throughout her life, she found joy in learning and using foreign languages, mastering Spanish and Italian, and dabbling in French. In 1952, Lina enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps and served at Fort Lee and Fort Eustis, VA. She was honorably discharged in 1954 and began working for the Army Transportation School at Fort Eustis. In 1957, Lina moved to Pennsylvania to give birth to her firstborn. Lina worked for Sun Shipbuilding of Chester, PA, from 1972 to 1980 and studied at Widener Evening College for several years. Lina is survived by daughters Mary (Mair) Gillies, Dolores (Dori) Green, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Stecz; sons Joseph, John, and James (Jim); 15 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Her beloved brother Frank Affinito passed away in 2012, and she mourned the loss of her son Mark in 2015. In accordance with Lina’s wishes, no funeral will be held. Donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army of Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019