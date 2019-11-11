|
|
Linda Creedon (nee Hays), 60, of Media passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in Chester, PA to Harry and Dorothy Hays. She attended Wallingford Elementary School and later graduated from Nether Providence High School with the class of 1977. In 1983 Linda married the love of her life Thomas J. Creedon Sr. Her kind heart and willingness to help others lead her to be an exceptional Fidelity Bank Teller and J.C. Penney and Macy’s Department Store Sales Associate. Linda’s childhood dream was realized when she was blessed to be the loving mother of T.J. (Renee), Brody (Missy), Kasey, Kelle (Alex). After raising her children, to satisfy her propensity to care for others Linda attended community college where she received her Associates Degree in Behavioral Science. Linda’s “Mina’s” true passion was her family which was extended over the years to include 7 grandchildren. Mina never missed a grandchild’s game or special event. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She loved being out doors planting flowers and tending to her fairy garden. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed going to Nascar races. She loved taking trips to the Jersey Shore and was an excellent baker. Her desserts were the best. Linda was the most kind and caring person. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to American Association for Cancer Research online or 615 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 12, 2019