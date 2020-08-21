Linda Jane Hawkins (née Tarquinto), 73 of Glenolden passed away on August 20, 2020 at her home. She was born June 10, 1947 in Holden, WV to the late Floyd Tarquinto and Carmen Leonard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Aunt Rose Femia and Uncle Frank Femia. Linda was a graduate of St. Maria Goretti High School, Saint Joseph’s College and later went on to teach Fourth Grade for 40 years at St. Monica School in South Philadelphia. Linda was a member of St. George Parish in Glenolden, where she taught PREP and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Linda enjoyed spending her summers on the beach while vacationing in Ocean City, MD Survivors include her husband and best friend of 45 years, John “Jack” Hawkins, Her Aunt Ann (Lou) Ziccarelli, cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends, all who will miss her dearly. Family and friends are invited to Linda’s viewing Wednesday Aug. 26th from 6 to 8 PM and again on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Funeral Mass will be Thursday 11 am at the Church of St. George, Lamont Ave, Glenolden. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. State Mandated Occupancy Restrictions (under 25 people) and Social Distancing will be Observed. Face Masks are Required. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory can be made to CADES, 401 Rutgers Ave Swarthmore, PA 19081 or online at www.cades.org