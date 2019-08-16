|
Linda J. “Mayo” Johnson was born on January 10, 1949 to the late Wilbert and Eleanor Mayo. She was the fifth of six children. She grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Ridley Township. Linda was hospitalized at Thomas Jefferson when God called Linda home to be with Him on August 13, 2019 at the age of 70. Linda began her educational career by attending elementary, junior high and high schools in the Ridley Township school district. She graduated from Ridley High school in 1966. She continued her education by attending Temple University in Philadelphia, PA where she received both her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Social Work. Linda knew her mission in life was to serve, speak and support some of the most vulnerable members of our society; those who suffered with mental illnesses. Linda’s professional career as a Social Worker included employment at the John F. Kennedy Behavioral Health Center, Children Services, Inc., and the Philadelphia School District. Linda also enjoyed reading and shopping in her spare time. Linda is predeceased by her brother, Wilbert Mayo, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Vernard Mayo; daughter, Michele Lewis; grandchildren, Mayisha Mayo, Michelle Lewis, Shaleria Lewis, Jordyn Conway and Miles Pettyford; siblings, Paul, Sylvia, Howard Starks and John Dale; devoted niece, Ashley Henderson; devoted friends, Arnold King and Debbie Mikola; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. We, the Family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of love and acts of kindness during our time of bereavement. The Family of the late Linda Joyce Mayo Johnson will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 822 Rundale Avenue, Yeadon, PA 19050 from the hours of 3:00pm - 6:00pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2019