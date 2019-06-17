|
|
Linda M. Lynch Mullen, age 50, of Garnet Valley, passed away June 15, 2019. Linda was raised in Chichester and a graduate of Chichester High School. She had been employed by Garnet Valley School District for the last 3 years. Linda was devoted to taking care of her family. Survivors: Her husband Daniel M. Mullen, her children Lynda (Brian), Daniel and Haley Mullen. She is also survived by her parents Bernard and Loretta Lynch a sister Loretta Lynch Morgan and a brother Bernard Lynch. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday June 21, 2019 in the church of St. Cornelius 160 Ridge Road Chadds Ford, PA 19317 where friends may call after 9:00 am. Interment Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center (NPDPSC), Case Western Reserve University, 2085 Adelbert Road Room 419, Cleveland, OH 44106-4907 would be preferred.
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019