Linda M. Vahey, age 67 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away on December 22, 2019. Born to George and Alberta Gilbert Abbott, Linda was raised and educated in Boothwyn and graduated from Chichester High School, Class of 1970. She has resided the past year in Chadds Ford, PA previously resided in Upper Chichester, PA for 38 years. Linda received her Associate Degree from Delaware County Community College. She held the position of Scrum Master at JP Morgan Chase Bank. Linda was devoted to her husband, family and home. She enjoyed reading, flowers, visiting Ocean City, MD and spending time at Disney in Florida. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 2 brothers; George Abbott Jr. and James Abbott. Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years; Jack Vahey; a sister-in-law: Katharine Abbott; nieces: Tracie (Carrie) Zerby and Wendy (Dave) Jones; a nephew: J.B. Abbott and a lifelong friend; Bill Adams. A visitation will be held on Dec. 30, Monday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Garden Mausoleum, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019