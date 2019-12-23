Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Vahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Vahey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Vahey Obituary
Linda M. Vahey, age 67 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away on December 22, 2019. Born to George and Alberta Gilbert Abbott, Linda was raised and educated in Boothwyn and graduated from Chichester High School, Class of 1970. She has resided the past year in Chadds Ford, PA previously resided in Upper Chichester, PA for 38 years. Linda received her Associate Degree from Delaware County Community College. She held the position of Scrum Master at JP Morgan Chase Bank. Linda was devoted to her husband, family and home. She enjoyed reading, flowers, visiting Ocean City, MD and spending time at Disney in Florida. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 2 brothers; George Abbott Jr. and James Abbott. Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years; Jack Vahey; a sister-in-law: Katharine Abbott; nieces: Tracie (Carrie) Zerby and Wendy (Dave) Jones; a nephew: J.B. Abbott and a lifelong friend; Bill Adams. A visitation will be held on Dec. 30, Monday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Garden Mausoleum, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -