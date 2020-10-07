Linda T. Liciardello, age 63, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Linda worked as a rental agent for most of her career but her favorite “job” was babysitting her grandsons. Loving mother of Jennifer (Hal) Dugan, Kristine Liciardello, grandmother of Damien, Sam, Ben, Josh. Relatives & Friends are invited to meet with the family Sat. 11:30 am to 1pm at the Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Road Aston. Funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel at 1pm. Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com