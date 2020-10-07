1/1
Linda T. Liciardello
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda T. Liciardello, age 63, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Linda worked as a rental agent for most of her career but her favorite “job” was babysitting her grandsons. Loving mother of Jennifer (Hal) Dugan, Kristine Liciardello, grandmother of Damien, Sam, Ben, Josh. Relatives & Friends are invited to meet with the family Sat. 11:30 am to 1pm at the Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Road Aston. Funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel at 1pm. Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
01:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved