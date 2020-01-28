Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Interment
Private
Lindsay Thiel Obituary
Lindsay Thiel passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, age 30 of Aston. Lindsay worked as a cancellation specialist for Alarm Funding Associates in West Chester and a waitress at City Diner in Philadelphia She was the loving daughter of Raymond & Donna Thiel and cherished sister of Jenna Thiel. She is also survived by many loving aunts & uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her gathering Friday, January 31st, 9-10:30 am, at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Celebration of her life will be held 11 AM in our Main Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Bridge to Recovery Foundation, PO Box 548, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020
