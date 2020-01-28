|
Lindsay Thiel passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, age 30 of Aston. Lindsay worked as a cancellation specialist for Alarm Funding Associates in West Chester and a waitress at City Diner in Philadelphia She was the loving daughter of Raymond & Donna Thiel and cherished sister of Jenna Thiel. She is also survived by many loving aunts & uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her gathering Friday, January 31st, 9-10:30 am, at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Celebration of her life will be held 11 AM in our Main Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Bridge to Recovery Foundation, PO Box 548, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020