Lisa A. Buschmeier, age 51, a 15 year resident of West Grove, PA passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at home. Born in Chester, PA, Lisa was a longtime resident of Tinicum Twp., PA. Lisa graduated in 1985 from Interboro High School. She enjoyed crafts, bird watching and feeding the birds, cooking and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She was devoted to her husband and children and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Lisa was a proud Mom-Mom to be expecting her first grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo C. and Margaret Ebeling Cristinzio. Lisa is survived by her husband of 20 years, Christopher M. Buschmeier; a son, Mikael Cristinzio (Rachael) and a daughter, Nicole Buschmeier (Andrew Yerkes); her cousin, Theresa Sheils who cared for her and many other cousins and extended family. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, 11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, Pa. where friends may call from 9-11AM. Interment will remain private. Memorial contributions can be made to the () Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
