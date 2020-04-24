|
Lisa Ann Greenberg, on April 23, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Janet Greenberg. Sister of Rhonda (Art) Goldberg, Bonnie Greenberg, and Marc Greenberg. Lisa was a kind soul who saw the beauty in everyone, and she will be greatly missed. Services and interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Tobias Mobile Veterinary Services, P.O. Box 536, Devault, PA 19432 or the fund for the hospital workers at the hospital who cared for Lisa: https://giving.trinityhealthma.org/mercy-fitzgerald (select Colleague Emergency Fund).
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020