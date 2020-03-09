Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Lisa Eckert (nee Mitchell) age 59 of Brookhaven formerly of N.E. Phila passed away on March 5, 2020. Lisa enjoyed spending time in the mountains observing wildlife, especially bears. She loved being with her family and friends, but most importantly her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her father George W. Mitchell and her brother James Mitchell. Survivors: Beloved wife of Richard Eckert, loving mother of John (Beth) Iacona and Lauren (Omar) Mangual, cherished daughter of Betty Mitchell, adoring grammy of Anthony and Vincent Iacona and Alivia and Jaynie Mangual, dear sister of Richard Mitchell, loving aunt of Stacey Oldham and also survived by her beloved dogs Chloe, Molly and Maggie. Funeral Service: Saturday March 14, 2020 at 10:30am at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036. Viewing: Friday, March 13, from 6-8pm and Saturday, March 14 from 9:30am-10:30am both are being held at the funeral home. Burial: Fernwood Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Gift of Life, 401 N, 3rd St Phila, PA. 19123 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020
