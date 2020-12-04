Dr. Lisa Kristine Cummins died November 30, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital after a brief illness. She was 57 years old and will be truly missed by her adoring family and many friends and colleagues. Lisa was born in Killeen, Texas to Hanny Bijlaard "Louise" Cummins and Peter R. Cummins. She moved to Springfield, PA shortly after birth when her father Peter was accepted to University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School to get his MBA. She attended Springfield public schools and excelled at her studies. Her life took a fantasy turn when, at the age of 15, she was discovered by world famous fashion and celebrity photographer Francesco Scavullo while shopping with her parents in New York City. She graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine three times and was represented by the world famous Ford Agency as a fashion model. Her photos taken by Scavullo and other top fashion photographers are admired to this day. She was also highlighted in Scavullo's book "Scavullo Women". Lisa was very interested in pursuing her education and graduated from Gettysburg College, then decided to get her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania and an additional degree from Temple University. Lisa always had interest in making others feel good about themselves, and was sought out to work on dental cases for many Miss World , Miss America and Miss Universe pageant contestants. She gained additional expertise as a prosthodontist and continued to practice until her illness and passing. Lisa loved and doted upon her nieces and nephews, and all occasions spent together were special and filled with mutual admiration. She was an avid Broadway fan, enjoyed musical performances of many genres and was a great film buff. She enjoyed keeping up with fashion and pop culture, always delighting her family with references to the latest and greatest in many areas of interest. She also enjoyed the pleasures of seashore life. Lisa is survived by her loving brother J.P. Cummins and his wife Sue Ellen ,nieces Alexandra and Ariana Cummins, nephew Cameron Cummins and step- nephew Kirby Belcher. In lieu of flowers, please sent donations in Lisa's name to Laurel House, 180 W Germantown Pike #2,East Norriton, PA 19401 or www.laurel-house.org