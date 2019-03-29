|
|
Lisa M. Sciarrino, 59, of Folsom, Pa passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her father Armand Mangino. Lisa was a great singer and dancer, she was a world traveler, a pet lover; especially for her dogs Ace & Bella, she was accepting and kind to everyone who crossed her path. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Lisa is survived by her beloved mother Beryl (nee Smith) Mangino; loving husband John; adoring children Vinnie and Joey (Ashley); grandchildren Vittoria and Giana; siblings Anthony (Linda), Linda Green (William) and Edward; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Lisa’s Visitation Sunday March 31, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Monday April 1, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 followed by her 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 208 Milmont Ave. Folsom, Pa 19033. Int: Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to help with the medical expenses that Lisa incurred during her illness be made to The Lisa Sciarrino Memorial Fund c/o TD Bank 131 E. MacDade Blvd. Folsom, Pa 19033 or www.gofundme.com “Loving Lisa”. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 30, 2019