|
|
Lisa Yanonis, age 51, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, Lisa was a graduate of Delaware County Community College. She had been residing in Brookhaven, PA and was employed by Penn State University Brandywine. Lisa was a devoted member of Grace Church of Wilmington, DE and Coastal Christian. Lisa was the daughter of the late George W. Clapp, Sr. Survivors: Beloved Husband: Adam N. Yanonis. Children: John (Tahiny) Martorell, Sarah Yanonis, and Josh Yanonis. Mother: Marie (Najmola) Clapp, Sr. Siblings: Marie (Donnie) Worrell, Debbie (Jeff) DeStefano, George (Sandy) Clapp, Jr., and Christine (Keith Kozak) Clapp. She is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday 10:00am-12:00pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Thursday at 12:00pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In lieu of flowers donations should be made in Lisa’s name to www.supportful.com (search for “yanonis”). Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019