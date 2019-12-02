|
1932 – 2019 Lizzie K. Nicholson, a long-time member of Bethany Baptist Church of Chester, passed away quietly on November 23, 2019 at home. Mother of the late Dennise C. Roane. She is survived by her Sister Kaye H. Warner. Granddaughters: Tzara Smith, Jamille Smith Ford and Kyra Jackson and Grandson Kyle Roane. Funeral services will be Saturday December 7, 10:00am at Bethany Baptist Church, 1121 Tilghman Street, Chester. Viewing will be Friday December 6 from 5-7pm at the church and Saturday from 8-10am. Interment will be in Chester Rural Cemetery. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2019