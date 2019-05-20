|
|
Lloyd Andrew White, 26, went home to God on May 16th, 2019. Known by his loved ones as Andrew, his presence touched many people’s lives and he inspired them through laughter, hope, and love. Andrew was a talented, gentle, generous, and compassionate person. When you spoke to him, he listened and found positivity in every situation. Andrew empowered others and developed unique human connections through his spirit. A simple smile, a hello, or conversation always made others feel important. His sense of humor brought joy and touched the lives of those he loved. Andrew loved animals, nature, and spirituality. Music was the doorway to his soul. Andrew possessed an enormous amount of strength and courage as it related to his journey through recovery and wellness. His remarkable legacy will live on through his loving parents, Sharon White and Lloyd White; his best friend and love of his life, Rachel Marone; his siblings, Michael Fitzgerald, April Bass, Scott White, Stephanie Hall, and Anna White; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew, and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude for the love, kindness, prayers, and condolences during this time. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21st 6 PM-8PM at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby, and a Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Wednesday, May 22nd at 10 AM at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA. In lieu of flowers, we would graciously appreciate donations made to The Bridge to Recovery Foundation. www.bridgetorecoveryfoundation.org
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019