Lloyd S. Miller of Royersford, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away on May 21st, 2019 at the age of 68. A graduate of University of Delaware with a B.S. in Economics. A Division Vice President of Home Building Operations for Toll Brothers until his retirement. Lloyd was an award-winning author and a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed cooking, reading, hunting and fishing. Lover of beautiful women, expensive guns and cheap wine. He is survived by his two daughters, Kienne Miller and Kasey Lee Welsman, and 4.5 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents. A Celebration of his Life will be held at his daughter’s residence, The Binky Lee Preserve, 1445 Pikeland Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019