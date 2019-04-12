|
Lois A. Fiore (nee DePietro), 85, a longtime resident of Folcroft passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. Mrs. Fiore was born in Wilkes Barre, PA. to the late Nicholas and Rose DePietro. She was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School. Lois was the founder and president of the Folcroft Senior Club. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, especially the gathering of family and friends on Christmas Eve. She loved spending time in Cape May, going to the casino and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. Predeceased by her husband Carmen A. Fiore Sr.; son James J. Fiore; son-in-law James F. O’Brien; daughter-in-law Kathleen M. Fiore and brother John DePietro. Survived by children Carmen (Julia Pomante) Fiore Jr., Gerri O’Brien, Michael Fiore, Joanne (Steve) Cirillo, Linda K. Leach and Robert J. Fiore. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Visitation: Monday 7:00- 9:00 pm Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights. Tuesday 10:00 am St. Gabriel Church 233 Mohawk Drive Norwood. Funeral Mass: Tuesday 11:00 am at St. Gabriel Church. Interment: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Folcroft Senior Center, 1555 Elmwood Ave, Folcroft PA. 19032 or The at https://www.heart.org/ Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019