1939-2019 Lois Ann Yost, 79 of Crum Lynne, PA, died Tuesday May 28,2019 in the Asana Hospice, Ridley Park, PA. She was a country girl born in her grandmother’s farmhouse on Narrow Lake, MI and raised in Marengo, MI. Lois was the daughter of the late Floyd C. and the late Clara Ann (Walker) Coats. From the age of 9 she was raised by Robert J. Few and Clara Ann. She lived in Crum Lynne for the past 57 years. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and helped with the children in “The Little Church” at St. Rose’s. She enjoyed bowling, playing BINGO and listening to Country Music. Lois was also a member of the Folsom School House where she participated with Meals on Wheels and clipping coupons for the military. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed helping others. She was a cashier and retired in 1993 from Burger King on Chester Pike. Predeceased by her brother Larry G. Coats Survived by her husband: Donald T. Yost; her daughters: Linda (Les) Ragan and Darlene (Tom) Chambers; her sister Melinda Hawkins and her brother, Ronald Coats. Also survived by her 4 Grandchildren: Leslie Ragan III, Brandon Ragan, Sarah Ann and Cole Thomas Chambers. Funeral Mass: Wednesday at 10:00 am at Saint Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone. Visitation Tuesday from 7-9PM and Wednesday from 8:30- 9:15am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 or Seasons Hospice, 2200 Renaissance Blvd., Ste. 110, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019