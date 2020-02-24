Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Lois Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Hutchinson Watkins

Lois Hutchinson Watkins Obituary
(1928-2020) Lois Hutchinson Watkins, 91, formerly of Aston, died February 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Pearl Masters Hutchinson and resided in Aston until Nov. 2016, when she moved to Nottingham. Lois is a graduate of Coughlin High School, class of 1946 and a former member of the Aston Women’s Club. She was a homemaker and was dedicated to her family. Lois was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald W. Watkins; her daughter, Donna Watkins Salak; and her brother, Sheldon Hutchinson. She was the devoted mother of Gary (Kathryn) and Bonnie Watkins; grandmother of April, Brian, Lindsay, Ryan and Emily; sister of Donald Hutchinson; also, four great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 11 AM Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Willow Tree Hospice. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020
