Lois R. Sellers, age 86, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Lois was born in Chester, Pa while spending most of her lifetime in Brookhaven She was a loving wife, mother, proud grandmother and homemaker. She and her husband, Lionel, owned and operated a children’s clothing store Lad & Lassie which was located in Brookhaven. Lois is preceeded in death by her beloved husband, Lionel Sellers, who passed 15 years to the day on November 7, 2005. Loving mother of one son, Lionel, Jr (Natalie) of West Grove and 3 daughters Debbie Devlin (Jim) of Brookhaven , Sharon Moretti-Shoaf of Brookhaven, Laurie Jason (Rich) of Coatesville. Lois leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one more on the way. She is also survived by her brother, James (Jimmy) Ryan (Bonnie) of Aston. Lois loved to spend time with family, reading, crocheting blankets, puzzles and time spent at the shore. Most of all she LOVED her dessert especially Ice Cream. Visitation with family will be held Wednesday at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, Pa from 10:00 - 10:45 am. Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family ask memorial donations be made to: Crozier Keystone Hospice 200 West Sproul Road Springfield, Pa 19064 Arrangements by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com