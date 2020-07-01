Lola L. Wilson, 86 of Lester passed away on hospice Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles H., Jr. & Margaret E. (Kirkwood) Palmer. In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph; her son Larry, a brother, Charles Palmer, III, and a sister, Betty Passarella. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Brian White; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Garrison; and numerous family and friends. Due to the current restrictions and mandates under the pandemic, a private service for Lola’s family will be held. Please see Cavanagh Funeral Home Facebook page for information regarding remote service livestream on Tuesday. Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com