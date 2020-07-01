1/
Lola L. Wilson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lola L. Wilson, 86 of Lester passed away on hospice Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles H., Jr. & Margaret E. (Kirkwood) Palmer. In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph; her son Larry, a brother, Charles Palmer, III, and a sister, Betty Passarella. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Brian White; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Garrison; and numerous family and friends. Due to the current restrictions and mandates under the pandemic, a private service for Lola’s family will be held. Please see Cavanagh Funeral Home Facebook page for information regarding remote service livestream on Tuesday. Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved