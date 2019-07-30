Home

Lonnie Handley, age 89 of Aldan passed away on July 26, 2019. Lonnie was the devoted brother of the late Naomi and Emanuele Antonelli and loving cousin of Rose and Jim O’Rourke and John O’Rourke. Funeral Service: 11am on Thursday at The Chapel at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Visitation: 10-11am on Thursday at the chapel. Burial: Arlington Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions for our veterans can be made to The Gary Senise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
